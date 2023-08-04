Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exponent from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.50.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $88.79 on Monday. Exponent has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $677,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $677,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 1.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Exponent by 11.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Exponent by 19.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

