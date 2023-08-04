Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 105,870 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.56% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $96,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.04. 158,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,931. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

