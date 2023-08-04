Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $91.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Melius began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,956. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.30. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 70.5% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

