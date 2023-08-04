Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel Sells 55,710 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. 2,883,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,473. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

