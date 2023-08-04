Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Raised to $110.00 at Bank of America

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.4 %

EXAS traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 471,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $194,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,559,500 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.