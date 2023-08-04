EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 457.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. EVgo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of EVGO stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $5.54. 2,344,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,062. EVgo has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 20,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $79,823.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $150,997.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,919.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,908.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 20,006 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $79,823.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,997.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,347 shares of company stock valued at $572,076 over the last three months. Company insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 689.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVGO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

