Evergy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.6125 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Evergy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.84. The stock had a trading volume of 257,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,417. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 793.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

