Evercore ISI Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) to Inline

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair downgraded Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.12.

Get Avantor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avantor

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. Avantor has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $29.13.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.89%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Avantor by 211.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 162.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.