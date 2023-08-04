European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at TD Securities

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on ERE.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.35 to C$2.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.95.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
