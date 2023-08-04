Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets boosted their target price on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

Euronav Trading Up 0.8 %

EURN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. 1,458,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38.

Euronav Announces Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

