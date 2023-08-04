Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 0.6 %

ETD traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. 311,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,728. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

