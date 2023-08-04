ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) PT Raised to $75.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ESAB. CL King began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.43.

ESAB Trading Down 2.1 %

ESAB stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.16. The stock had a trading volume of 243,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,195. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ESAB has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $73.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.97.

Insider Activity

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

