Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Down 7.9% in July

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ELS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,122. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 19.53%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6,482.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,622,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

