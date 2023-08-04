Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equifax Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.71. 842,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,487. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Equifax by 3.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.63.

About Equifax



Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

