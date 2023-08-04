EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Needham & Company LLC

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

EPAM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.46.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.78. 230,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.89. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 44.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 59,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

