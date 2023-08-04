EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Declares $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the energy exploration company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $11.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

EOG stock opened at $131.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.03. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 16,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

