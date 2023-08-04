Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $520.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Enviri stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,132. Enviri has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28.
