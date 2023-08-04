Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $520.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Enviri Price Performance

Shares of Enviri stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,132. Enviri has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.