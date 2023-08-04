Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 5.1% in July

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,200 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 696,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ENI by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
E has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.
ENI Trading Up 0.8 %
E traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $29.97. 141,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,706. ENI has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ENI
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.