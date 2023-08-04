Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ET traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 27,364,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,291,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

