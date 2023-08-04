Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,400 by Analysts at Barclays

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,600 ($33.38) to GBX 2,400 ($30.81) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital cut shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 0.7 %

EDVMF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,626. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $27.40.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

