Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of EDN stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. 33,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,628. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $364.26 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $1,798,000.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

