Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Elme Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ELME stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.80. 429,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,598. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Elme Communities has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $21.81.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -313.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elme Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELME. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $5,432,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Stories

