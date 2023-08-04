Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Sells 6,344 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.5% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 346.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,913,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

