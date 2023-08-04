Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the game software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s previous close.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.04.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,531. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $364,143.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,738.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $364,143.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,738.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,323. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 83,394 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,117 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

