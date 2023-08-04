Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Elastic worth $16,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Elastic by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 12.1% in the first quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 180,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.50. 636,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,635. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,050,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

