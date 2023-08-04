Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $230,000. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 23.1% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 42,787 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 202,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

ELAN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.72. 1,004,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

