Efforce Price Reaches $0.0181 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Efforce token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Efforce has a total market cap of $9.54 million and $245,198.45 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Efforce

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

