Edible Garden (EDBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 112.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,557.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

EDBL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,029. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. Edible Garden has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edible Garden stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Edible Garden AG Incorporated ( NASDAQ:EDBL Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Edible Garden as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

