Edible Garden (EDBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th.
Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 112.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,557.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.
Edible Garden Price Performance
EDBL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,029. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. Edible Garden has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Edible Garden
Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Edible Garden
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- What Are Specialty REITs? How to Invest in Them
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Believe Inflation is Coming Back
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.