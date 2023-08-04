Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Shares Down 3.3%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19). 365,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 375,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.20).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.60) price target on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £54.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

