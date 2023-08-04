Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0292 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.83. 73,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,800. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 44,334 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 293,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 203,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 19.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 15.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

