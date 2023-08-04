Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.27 to $2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. Eaton also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.65-$8.85 EPS.

Eaton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETN traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $217.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $225.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.62 and a 200-day moving average of $177.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.08.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 313,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 233,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

