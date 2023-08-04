Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,137. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $102.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

