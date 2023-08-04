Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.40.

NYSE EXP opened at $187.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,573.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.5% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

