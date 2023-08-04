Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,951 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.36% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,267 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $70,261.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,333.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,675 shares of company stock valued at $20,352 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

EBMT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $107.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

