e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.19-2.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $792-802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.96 million. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.19-$2.22 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.83.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,227. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $35.11 and a twelve month high of $137.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,767,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,903 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,398. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after buying an additional 96,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 70.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 982,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,934,000 after buying an additional 404,981 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

