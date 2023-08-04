DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $23.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s current price.

DXC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.62.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,236. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 30.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

