DWF Group (LON:DWF) Trading Down 0.4%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 96.60 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 96.60 ($1.24). 174,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 549,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.25).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.05) target price on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £330.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.51.

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

