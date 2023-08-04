DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,482,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,853,931,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

