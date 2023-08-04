Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at JMP Securities

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DBX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of DBX opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,007,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,007,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $120,548.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $603,750.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,169 shares of company stock valued at $18,305,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

