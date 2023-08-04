Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 405,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
Draganfly Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.
Draganfly Company Profile
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.
