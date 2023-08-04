DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,493,422.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $19,493,422.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,300,320 shares of company stock valued at $33,287,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

