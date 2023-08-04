Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. Dorman Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DORM opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.04. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $108.69.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $480.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DORM

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 536.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.