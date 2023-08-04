Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Down 8.1% in July

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,700 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 333,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 9.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,596,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:DORM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.80. 108,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $108.69. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $480.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

