Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Issues Earnings Results

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 46.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

NYSE:LPG opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dorian LPG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $418,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,330,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 364.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.