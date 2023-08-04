Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,256 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.9% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,487,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,818,000 after buying an additional 553,427 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $180,782,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,364,000 after buying an additional 839,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,308,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 313,750 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 136,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,582. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

