Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,494 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,104,000 after buying an additional 68,353 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 925,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,590,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,714,000 after purchasing an additional 123,712 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFUV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

