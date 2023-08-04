DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.6 %

DASH opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $92.61.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $4,490,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,085.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 965,722 shares of company stock worth $70,780,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.