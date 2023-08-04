Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,980 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $42,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,993 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 595,416 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFIN. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. 76,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,611. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,073,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,433,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,485,609.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,073,611.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,433,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,485,609.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $46,504.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,338.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $9,236,643. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

