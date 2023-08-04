Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Insider Sells $19,800.00 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Clay sold 400 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $19,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 219,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 142,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 218,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

