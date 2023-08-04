Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Cut to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
DMPZF opened at C$5.00 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.35.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
