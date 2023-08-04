Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Cut to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

DMPZF opened at C$5.00 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.35.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

